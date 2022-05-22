Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several research analysts have commented on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.