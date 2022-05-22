S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $625.00.
SCPPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 685 ($8.44) to GBX 625 ($7.70) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of SCPPF opened at $3.65 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
