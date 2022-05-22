Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TSE SSL opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2311071 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10. Also, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,869,694.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

