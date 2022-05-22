Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will report $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

