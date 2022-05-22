Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $307.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.02 million and the highest is $317.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $161.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.35. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

