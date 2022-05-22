Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SERA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

SERA opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 15.77. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 54.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.