Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Skillz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,150,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,601,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Skillz has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $749.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 574,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

