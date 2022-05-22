Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYA) vs. CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Head to Head Contrast

Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skydeck Acquisition and CION Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skydeck Acquisition N/A N/A $5.70 million N/A N/A CION Investment $157.35 million 3.87 $118.76 million $1.11 9.63

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Skydeck Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skydeck Acquisition and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skydeck Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

CION Investment has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Skydeck Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Skydeck Acquisition and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skydeck Acquisition N/A -71.86% 5.29% CION Investment 47.28% 8.18% 4.25%

Summary

CION Investment beats Skydeck Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skydeck Acquisition (Get Rating)

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

