Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

Several analysts recently commented on ZZZ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$24.40 and a one year high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.70.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.