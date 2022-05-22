Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Snap posted sales of $982.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

SNAP opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,041,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.