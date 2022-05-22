Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $34.37 on Friday. Spin Master has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

