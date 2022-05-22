Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.52.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.
In other news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $265,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,235,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,110,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,913. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:CXM opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sprinklr (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
