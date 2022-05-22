StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.08 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

