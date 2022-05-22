StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.08 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
