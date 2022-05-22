StockNews.com Downgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Buy

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.36 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

