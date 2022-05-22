StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLL. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. Ball has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 3.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ball by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

