StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BLL. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. Ball has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09.
In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 3.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ball by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BLL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.