StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

