StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BLIN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

