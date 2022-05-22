StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
BLIN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.77.
About Bridgeline Digital (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
