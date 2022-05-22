StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
