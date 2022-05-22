StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

Shares of RELX opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Relx by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

