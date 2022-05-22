StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.
Shares of RELX opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
