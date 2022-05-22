StockNews.com Upgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to “Buy”

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

