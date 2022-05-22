StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVAUF shares. TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.59 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0028 dividend. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

