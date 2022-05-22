StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVAUF shares. TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.59 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.