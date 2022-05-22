Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBLA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 1,718,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $772.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

