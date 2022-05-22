Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to report sales of $78.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.21 million to $92.10 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $82.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $316.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.03 million to $355.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $355.59 million, with estimates ranging from $304.50 million to $423.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 175,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

