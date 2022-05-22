TAL Education Group (TAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect TAL Education Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $46.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.