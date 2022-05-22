Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 295,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

