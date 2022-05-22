Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price objective (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.