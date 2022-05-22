Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.78. 298,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,417. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $157.85. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

