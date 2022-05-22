Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,664,000 after buying an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.