The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.73. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

