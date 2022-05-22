Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will report $328.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the third quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.7% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 207,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 95.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after purchasing an additional 952,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $344,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWKS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

