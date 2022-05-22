Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares to Split on Thursday, May 26th

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, May 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

TMRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tomra Systems ASA from 470.00 to 450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Tomra Systems ASA (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.