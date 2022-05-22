Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 93.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.51 and a 12 month high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.785351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.77%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 362.55%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

