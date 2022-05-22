TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will report $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.08 and the lowest is $3.62. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $15.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.24 to $17.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Shares of BLD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.62. The stock had a trading volume of 307,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.90. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

