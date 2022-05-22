Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE:CURV opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Torrid has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

