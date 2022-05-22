Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMLF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $56.57 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $1.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

