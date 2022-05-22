Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.88.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMLF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $56.57 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.