Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) versus PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ubiquiti and PCTEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A PCTEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PCTEL pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Ubiquiti pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCTEL pays out -549.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCTEL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 25.51% -632.62% 49.77% PCTEL -0.81% 3.26% 2.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and PCTEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 7.95 $616.58 million $7.05 35.44 PCTEL $87.81 million 0.85 $150,000.00 ($0.04) -100.47

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than PCTEL. PCTEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of PCTEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats PCTEL on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, embedded vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles, as well as offers engineering design services. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

