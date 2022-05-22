UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

UNCRY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.50) to €11.70 ($12.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.31) to €16.50 ($17.19) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UniCredit from €13.80 ($14.38) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on UniCredit from €15.50 ($16.15) to €14.60 ($15.21) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

