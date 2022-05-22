Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.00 Million

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) to post $210.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the lowest is $205.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $184.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $808.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $813.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $869.25 million, with estimates ranging from $868.50 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unifi.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UFI opened at $13.83 on Friday. Unifi has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $667,487.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 5,300 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,773.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Unifi by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

