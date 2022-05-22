Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.58).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.64) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.91), for a total value of £2,478.12 ($3,054.88). Also, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.76) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($11,096.23).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 934.80 ($11.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

