Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.44. 1,361,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

