Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. Valvoline also posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 114,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Valvoline by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 852,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Valvoline by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

