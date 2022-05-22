Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $7.52 on Friday. Verano has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

