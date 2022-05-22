Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

VINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx by 215.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 412,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 281,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vincerx by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.77 on Friday. Vincerx has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $18.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vincerx will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

