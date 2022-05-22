Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Head-To-Head Survey

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Vista Gold alerts:

This table compares Vista Gold and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -77.99% -69.29% Alexco Resource -90.08% -10.37% -9.02%

29.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Gold and Alexco Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexco Resource has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 335.37%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Alexco Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -7.18 Alexco Resource $17.16 million 7.08 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -6.79

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Vista Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Alexco Resource (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.