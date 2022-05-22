Vistra (NYSE:VST) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head to Head Contrast

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistra and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $12.08 billion 0.90 -$1.27 billion $0.81 31.15 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 730.75 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vistra and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistra presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 4.03% 13.60% 2.70% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vistra beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. The company is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 262.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

