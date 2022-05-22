Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.42 ($2.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.20. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

