VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) vs. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Head-To-Head Survey

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VYNE Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,524.59%. Seelos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,090.48%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Seelos Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $14.76 million 1.57 -$73.33 million ($0.94) -0.43 Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 175.89 -$66.05 million N/A N/A

Seelos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VYNE Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics -444.88% -103.25% -70.93% Seelos Therapeutics N/A -91.66% -72.83%

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics beats VYNE Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. It is also developing VYN201, a bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor for various immuno-inflammatory diseases, including skin diseases; and VYN202, BET inhibitor compounds that are selective for bromodomain 2. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, an anti-alpha-synuclein peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008, an orally available antagonist for chemoattractant receptor-homologous molecule for the treatment of chronic inflammation in asthma and pediatric orphan indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an oral histamine H3A receptor antagonist for narcolepsy and related disorders; and SLS-012, an injectable therapy for post-operative pain management. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

