Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $371,684,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

