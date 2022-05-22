Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $22.40 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $20.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.40 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $95.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNEB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

