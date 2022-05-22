Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGYF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
SPGYF opened at $7.84 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.