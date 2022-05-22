Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGYF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

SPGYF opened at $7.84 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.19%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

